US Open 2021 Men's Final LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev. (USA Today)

US Open 2021 Men’s Final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score Updates: Both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will be chasing history of their own when they lock horns in the US Open men’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York on Monday with the Serb seeking a calendar slam and the Russian looking for his maiden Grand Slam.

A victory will make Djokovic only the third man after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to sweep all four majors in the same year. The top-ranked player had to grind his way to the final, beating fourth seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the semi-final. Medvedev, on the other hand, has cruised to the final, dropping just one set. He overcame Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in his previous match. The finalists have met six times on hard courts, with Djokovic leading 4-2.