US Open: Sakkari goes past Pliskova in straight sets, to face Raducanu in last four

Maria Sakkari rolled through to the semi-final at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, breaking down Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Greek was rock-solid with excellent court coverage through the first set, getting the early break as she put up a dozen winners and three aces, as Pliskova struggled to keep up.

And then there were four. pic.twitter.com/8SKs5SB6d2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2021

The 17th seed kept up her assault, converting on break point in the seventh game of the second set and winning all but two of her first-serve points across the entire match as Pliskova stumbled into 20 unforced errors and three double faults.

“I’m speechless, I don’t know what to say,” she remarked after the match, with British teen phenom Emma Raducanu next up in the semi-final.