US Open 2021 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch

US Open 2021 Live Streaming: One on-court storyline outweighs all others: Novak Djokovic aims to make history in two significant ways at the U.S. Open. He can become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Grand Slam singles titles in a season and he can break the men’s record of 20 career majors he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic’s challengers include a quartet of 20-something Slam runners-up seeking a first major trophy: Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini.

Federer and Nadal are done for the year with injuries, part of a significant list of absentees that includes 2020 champion Dominic Thiem and sisters Serena and Venus Williams.

For the women, contenders include two-time champion Naomi Osaka, who returns to Grand Slam action after a mental health break, and No. 1 Ash Barty. Although Barty had an underwhelming first round exit at Tokyo 2020, she won the Cincinnati Masters last week and will head into the US Open high on confidence. Naomi Osaka, on the other hand, claimed the 2021 Australian Open, which is also played on hard court, and has won two of the last three US Open titles.

The women’s competition is very competitive with world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Elina Svitolina and fourth seed Karolina Pliskova in the running.

India’s challenge in the singles ended in the qualifiers, with Prajnesh Gunneswaran losing in the second round while Ankita Raina, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan exited in the first. Doubles representation, though, is expected with Sania Mirza in fray.

The U.S. Open is the first tennis major allowing fans at full capacity for the full two weeks since the Australian Open in January-February 2020.

Schedule:

Monday, August 30 – singles first round

Tuesday, August 31 – singles first round

Wednesday, September 1 – singles second round, doubles first round

Thursday, September 2 – singles second round and doubles first round

Friday, September 3 – singles third round

Saturday, September 4 – singles third round and doubles second round

Sunday, September 5 – singles round of 16 and doubles third round

Monday, September 6 – singles round of 16 and doubles third round

Tuesday, September 7 – singles quarter-finals and men’s doubles quarter-finals

Wednesday, September 8 – singles quarter-finals and women’s doubles quarter-finals

Thursday, September 9 – women’s singles semi-finals and doubles semi-final

Friday, September 10 – men’s singles semi-finals

Saturday, September 11 – women’s singles final, men’s or mixed doubles final

Sunday, September 12 – men’s singles final, women’s doubles final

Where to watch US Open 2021 live in India?

Select US Open 2021 tennis matches will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels.

Live streaming of US Open 2021 in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow latest news, results and live updates of the US Open right here at IndianExpress.com.