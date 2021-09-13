US Open 2021 Final, Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 1-0 Daniil Medvedev

US Open 2021 Men’s Final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score, Streaming and Updates: Both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will be chasing history of their own when they lock horns in the US Open men’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York on Monday with the Serb seeking a calendar slam and the Russian looking for his maiden Grand Slam.
A victory will make Djokovic only the third man after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to sweep all four majors in the same year. The top-ranked player had to grind his way to the final, beating fourth seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the semi-final. Medvedev, on the other hand, has cruised to the final, dropping just one set. He overcame Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in his previous match. The finalists have met six times on hard courts, with Djokovic leading 4-2.
After losing his fifth straight first set, Djokovic shows his quality in the second! He holds to love, showing that he's still just getting started. The crowd at the Arthur Ashe are showing their excitement in full voice. What a final!
Medvedev draws first blood after racing to a 40-15 lead. He then seals it in the next point.
Djokovic looks adamant not to continue with his first set routine! After going down 0-15, he bounces back to 30-15 with an end-rally smash! Medvedev pulls one back but the 20-time Grand Slam winner seals it to stay in the set.
After two straight holds, Medvedev continues the fashion in same fashion. He holds to love yet again.
Despite the late fightback by Djokovic in the earlier game, Medvedev bounces back in his service game. Some relentless serving and he holds to love. The next game, Djokovic returns the favour with some aces in the mix too.
Djokovic suffers a nervy start as he concedes the first two points, one to a double fault even, in his serve. Medvedev gets two break points on 15-40 but the Serb pulls of a comeback! Four straight points and he wins his first game!
Djokovic starts well, picks up the first point. He races to 40-15 whilst controlling the proceedings on the court. But Medvedev bites back soon after, forcing the top seed to concede an unforced error. 40-40! From there, the Russian breaks!
Djokovic will be serving first in the final! Here we go!
After a bit of chitchat in the tunnel, the finalists finally walk out onto the court.
RD128: beat Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1
RD64: beat Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2
RD32: beat Pablo Andujar (ESP) 6-0, 6-4, 6-3
RD16: beat Daniel Evans (GBR x24) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
QF: beat Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5
SF: beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x12) 6-4, 7-5, 6-2
RD128: beat Holger Rune (DEN) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-1
RD64: beat Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2
RD32: beat Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
RD16: beat Jenson Brooksby (USA) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
QF: beat Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3
SF: beat Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
Djokovic: "I'm going to treat this match as it's my last one because it's arguably the most important one of my career. It's going to be a battle. Medvedev's already had two major finals behind him. Experience-wise it's different for him now."
Medvedev: "The more you lose something, the more you want to win it. I lost two finals. I want to win the third one. If I can make this, I'll probably be in the history books for not letting Djokovic seal the calendar slam. But I don't really care."
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the US Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev! The top two seeds will clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to mark the end of the final major of the year soon...