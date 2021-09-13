US Open 2021 Final, Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic 4-6, 1-0 Daniil Medvedev

Who said what?

Djokovic: "I'm going to treat this match as it's my last one because it's arguably the most important one of my career. It's going to be a battle. Medvedev's already had two major finals behind him. Experience-wise it's different for him now."

Medvedev: "The more you lose something, the more you want to win it. I lost two finals. I want to win the third one. If I can make this, I'll probably be in the history books for not letting Djokovic seal the calendar slam. But I don't really care."