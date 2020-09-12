US Open 2020 Women’s Final Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Osaka vs Azarenka

US Open 2020 Women's Final Live Stream: Azarenka vs Osaka

US Open 2020 Women’s Singles Final Tennis Live Score Streaming: Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka have been the two best women in the sport since its restart after a five-month hiatus as they face each other on Saturday in the US Open final.

Both used to be ranked No. 1; both already own two Grand Slam titles. Osaka is 10-0 since the sport returned. Azarenka lost her very first match back but has reeled off 11 consecutive victories since, capped by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 elimination of Serena Williams in the semifinals.

Osaka and Azarenka were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago but Osaka withdrew because of an injured left hamstring. That leg hasn’t hampered her during the US Open, which she won in 2018, then followed up with a title at the 2019 Australian Open.

Osaka and Azarenka both have been playing clean tennis from the baseline. Osaka _ whose coach used to work with Azarenka _ relies mainly on her big forehand; Azarenka’s top stroke is her backhand.

One intriguing element should be Osaka’s serving against Azarenka’s returning. Osaka ranks No. 2 in the 128-woman field by winning 93% of her service games, 65 of 70; Azarenka ranks No. 2 by winning 55% of her return games, 31 of 56.

When is the US Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka?

The US Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will be played on Saturday night (technically Sunday), September 12, 2020.

Where is the US Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka being played?

The US Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, USA.

What time is the US Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka?

The US Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will start at 01.45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka?

The US Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where can I live stream the US Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka?

The live streaming of US Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You can also catch the LIVE UPDATES here at indianexpress.com.

