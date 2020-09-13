US Open 2020 Women’s Final Live Score Updates: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka

US Open 2020 Women’s Final, Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka Tennis Live Score Updates: Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will lock their horns in the US Open final on Saturday with both aiming for their third Grand Slam win.
After a shaky start against Misaki Doi, Japan’s Osaka got into the groove and reached the finals after beating local hope Jennifer Brady in the semi-final. On the other hand, Belarus’ Azarenka shocked 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, in the last four to book the finals berth.
While Osaka will look to repeat history two years after her win at the Flushing Meadows, Azarenka will hope to end her seven-year wait and make the mothers around the world proud.
Naomi Osaka, of Japanese and Haitian heritage, is wearing different masks honoring victims of racial injustice and police brutality throughout the tournament. The 2019 Australian Open champion has donned face coverings bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Philando Castile.
Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will both be looking to capture a third Grand Slam title when they clash in the final of the behind-closed-doors US Open. For Osaka, the fourth seed, it would be a third tennis major trophy in two years. For Azarenka, a former world number one, it would be a first since 2013.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the US Open women's singles final! Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka have unfinished business after the Japanese pulled out of the Western and Southern final due to a hamstring injury, handing the title to Azarenka two Saturdays ago. Who will win her third Grand Slam tonight? Stay tuned for more!