US Open 2020 Women’s Final Live Score Updates: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka

US Open 2020 Women's Final Live Score: Naomi Osaka will take on Victoria Azarenka on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

US Open 2020 Women’s Final, Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka Tennis Live Score Updates: Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will lock their horns in the US Open final on Saturday with both aiming for their third Grand Slam win.

After a shaky start against Misaki Doi, Japan’s Osaka got into the groove and reached the finals after beating local hope Jennifer Brady in the semi-final. On the other hand, Belarus’ Azarenka shocked 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, in the last four to book the finals berth.

While Osaka will look to repeat history two years after her win at the Flushing Meadows, Azarenka will hope to end her seven-year wait and make the mothers around the world proud.