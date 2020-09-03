US Open 2020 Round 2, Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Tennis Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal dominated the proceedings in his first-round clash against America's Bradley Klahn, eventually winning the match 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. (Source: Twitter/nagalsumit)

US Open Tennis 2020 Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Live Score Streaming: 23-year-old Sumit Nagal would target an upset win over world no 3 Dominic Thiem in the second-round clash at the ongoing US Open. After securing an impressive win in his first-round meeting with local boy Bradley Klahn, Nagal became the first Indian to win a singles match at the US Open since Somdev Devvarman in 2013.

Nagal dictated the proceedings in his opening clash against Klahn, which he eventually won 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. The Indian was steady on his serve and accurate in his rallies, a rhythm that he would look to maintain tonight.

Here are the details about tonight’s match and where you can watch this exciting contest.

When is the US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem?

The US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will be played on Tuesday, September 3, 2020.

Where is the US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem match being played?

The US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, USA.

What time is the US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem?

The US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will start at 10.45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem?

The US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where can I live stream the US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem?

The live streaming of US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You can also catch the LIVE UPDATES here at indianexpress.com.

