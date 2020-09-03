scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 03, 2020
US Open 2020 Round 2, Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Live Score: Sumit Nagal on big stage

US Open Tennis 2020 Round 2 Live Score, Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Tennis Live Score Streaming: Sumit Nagal takes on World No. 3 Dominic Thiem at the US Open Round 2 on Thursday

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 3, 2020 10:32:58 pm
US Open 2020 Round 2, Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Tennis Live Score: Sumit Nagal does not expect to dominate World No. 3 Dominic Thiem like his near namesake and idol Rafa Nadal when they meet in the US Open second round on Thursday, but the 23-year-old Indian is relishing the challenge on the biggest stage.

Nagal became the first Indian to win a singles match at the US Open in seven years after Somdev Devvarman when he beat Bradley Klahn and immediately set his sights on Thiem who has reached two French Open finals, losing both to Nadal.

Live Blog

22:32 (IST)03 Sep 2020
Big day for Sumit

In a display of composure, determination, patience and skill, Nagal registered a 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over American Bradley Klahn. With the win, he secured a second-round match against World No. 3 Dominic Thiem on Thursday. Nagal’s win brings to an end a seven-year wait to see an Indian singles player in the second round of a Grand Slam.

“It was very emotional for me. I had been waiting for this,” he says, putting into perspective what the win meant to him. “I had a lot of injuries in my career which pushed me back, and I blame myself for it a lot. And today, after winning my first round, I could finally smile .”

(READ MORE)

22:29 (IST)03 Sep 2020
US Open Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the US Open second Round on Thursday. India's Sumit Nagal is up next against World No. 3 Dominic Thiem. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.

"Last year I played Roger Federer and this year Thiem. It's going to be a great match. For sure, I'm not the favourite." Second seed Thiem, who reached his third Grand Slam final at this year's Australian Open, was far from convincing in his opener against Jaume Munar and went through when the Spaniard retired hurt after dropping the first two sets

