US Open 2020 Round 2, Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Live Score: Sumit Nagal on big stage

US Open 2020 Live Score: Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem

US Open 2020 Round 2, Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Tennis Live Score: Sumit Nagal does not expect to dominate World No. 3 Dominic Thiem like his near namesake and idol Rafa Nadal when they meet in the US Open second round on Thursday, but the 23-year-old Indian is relishing the challenge on the biggest stage.

Nagal became the first Indian to win a singles match at the US Open in seven years after Somdev Devvarman when he beat Bradley Klahn and immediately set his sights on Thiem who has reached two French Open finals, losing both to Nadal.