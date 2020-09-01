US Open 2020 Round 1, Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn Live Streaming: When and where to watch

US Open 2020 Round 1 Live Streaming: India's Sumit Nagal will be in action.

US Open Tennis 2020 Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn Live Score Streaming: India’s Sumit Nagal will be in action at the US Open on Tuesday when he goes head to head against US tennis player Bradley Klahn. Nagal, currently India’s top-ranked men’s singles player, will hope to recreate his form from the last year when he took a set off Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer. If he wins tonight then a clash against world No 3 Dominic Thiem is also on the cards.

“I feel like I am playing very good tennis. I have worked a lot in the last four-five months and feel pretty good about it,” Sumit Nagal told the Times of India. “I am looking forward to my first main draw match (at a Grand Slam) this year,” Nagal added.

Here are the details about tonight’s match and where you can watch this exciting contest.

When is Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn US Open match?

Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn US Open match will be played on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Where is Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn US Open match being played?

Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn US Open match will be played at Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

What time is Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn US Open match?

Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn US Open match will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn US Open match?

Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn US Open match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports HD2 channels in India.

Where can I live stream Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn US Open match?

The live streaming of Sumit Nagal vs Bradley Klahn US Open match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at indianexpress.com

