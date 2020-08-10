US Open is worth much less with no Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem will seeded second in this year's US Open if Novak Djokovic doesn't opt out of the tournament. (Source: File)

Dominic Thiem, the current world number three, expressed his opinion on the pandemic-affected US Open and said that it will be ‘worth much less’ this year given the absence of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The US Open 2020, which will begin from August 31, will be the first Grand Slam in more than two decades to not feature at least one of Nadal or Federer, while the top-ranked Djokovic is still to commit.

Apart from them, former champions Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro have also opted against travelling to New York to play the hardcourt Grand Slam amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The expectations for me are quite high,” Dominic Thiem told DerStandard in a recent interview.

“All of us will have a completely new experience. There will be no spectators, a very small team, staying only in the hotel. You have to be honest and keep in mind that many top players will not attend the tournament.”

“That means going far in this tournament it would be worth much less than normal compared to the Australian Open this year. Despite that, I am looking forward to playing,” said the three-time Grand Slam finalist.

With the United States recording the most COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the US Open is under some doubt now, but Thiem has backed the decision, saying it’s time for tennis to get itself going again.

“When the tour resumes, I will be ready. I see in a neutral way. Tennis is one of the biggest sports in the world, and others like Formula 1 and basketball have already returned,” Thiem said.

“It’s time for tennis to continue this trend.”

The US Open organisers (USTA) are creating a bio-secure ‘bubble’ in New York to hold the tournament, but concerns remain about whether players would face mandatory quarantines upon returning home.

Earlier on Monday, Andy Murray, who won the US Open in 2012, urged USTA to provide assurance to the players that they would not face mandatory quarantines after returning to Europe.

After the conclusion of US Open on September 13, the tour will continue with the Italian Open, which is scheduled to be held in Rome from September 20, and then with the French Open in Paris a week later.

