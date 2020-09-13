US Open 2020 Men’s Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

US Open 2020 Men's Final Live Stream: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

US Open 2020 Men’s Singles Final Tennis Live Score Streaming: When Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev meet in the U.S. Open final, one will emerge as a first-time Grand Slam champion, something men’s tennis hasn’t seen in six years.

This is Thiem’s fourth major title match — he is 0-2 against Rafael Nadal, 0-1 against Novak Djokovic in past attempts — and Zverev’s debut in a Slam final.

It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of Roger Federer, Nadal or Djokovic, who had combined to win the past 13 major trophies and 56 of the last 67.

Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who is ranked No. 3 and seeded No. 2 in New York. Zverev is a 23-year-old from Germany who is ranked No. 7 and seeded No. 5. One matchup within the matchup to look for is Zverev’s big serving against Thiem’s tough returning.

When is the US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev?

The US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will be played on Sunday night (technically Monday), September 13, 2020.

Where is the US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev being played?

The US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, USA.

What time is the US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev?

The US Open women’s singles final between US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev?

The US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where can I live stream the US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev?

The live streaming of US Open men’s singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. You can also catch the LIVE UPDATES here at indianexpress.com.

