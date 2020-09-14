US Open 2020 Men’s Final Live Score Updates: Zverev 1-1 Thiem

US Open 2020 Men's Final Live Score: Both Thiem and Zverev are gunning for their first Grand Slam. (Source: USA Today)

US Open 2020 Men’s Final, Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev Tennis Live Score Updates: Competing in the youngest Grand Slam final since the 2012 Australian Open, both Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will have their eyes set on the US Open title on Sunday.

While second-seed Thiem overcame last year’s finalist Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5) in the semifinal, Zverev came back from two sets to love down to beat Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. The 27-year-old Austrian holds a 7-2 head-to-head advantage over the 23-year-old German who has been seeded fifth in the tournament.