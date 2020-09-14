US Open 2020 Men’s Final Live Score Updates: Zverev 1-1 Thiem

US Open 2020 Men’s Final, Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev Tennis Live Score Updates: Competing in the youngest Grand Slam final since the 2012 Australian Open, both Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will have their eyes set on the US Open title on Sunday.
While second-seed Thiem overcame last year’s finalist Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5) in the semifinal, Zverev came back from two sets to love down to beat Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. The 27-year-old Austrian holds a 7-2 head-to-head advantage over the 23-year-old German who has been seeded fifth in the tournament.
Zverev, the big server, starts brilliantly on his serve as he wins two quick points. Thiem tries his best but Zverev forces him to play in backfoot with his sheer power. Thiem gets one back to eventually make it 40-15, but Zverev wraps it up with a 135 kph ace.
Thiem with the first serve of the final and he begins well with two straight points. Zverev notches his first point of his first-ever Grand Slam final with a brilliant forehand to Thiem's right, but he follows it up with a net. Thiem holds after another error.
Dominic Thiem can become only the second Austrian Grand Slam champion after Thomas Muster, the 1995 French Open champion. He is looking to win his first major title in his fourth appearance in a final. The other four men in the Open era who lost their first three major finals each went on to win at least one: Goran Ivanisevic (who broke through at 2001 Wimbledon), Andy Murray (2012 US Open), Andre Agassi (1992 Wimbledon), and Ivan Lendl (1984 Roland Garros). Can he finally get one for his kitty?
Alexander Zverev, the fifth seed, has never been past the last four in any Grand Slam. The 23-year-old is bidding to become the first German men’s Grand Slam champion since Boris Becker won the 1996 Australian Open. After achieving his first Grand Slam semi-final in Melbourne, Zverev is the youngest player to reach the US Open final since Djokovic in 2008. Should he prevail on Sunday, he’ll become the youngest major winner since a 20-year-old Juan Martin del Potro at this event in 2009.
Dominic Thiem has lost three previous Grand Slam finals -- twice to Rafael Nadal at the French Open and once to Novak Djokovic in Australia. After Djokovic defaulted from the tournament this year, Thiem, the second seed, has been considered as the favourite. It remains to be seen whether the Austrian can erase the memories of his previous defeats in Grand Slam finals. | READ MORE |
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the US Open men's singles final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev! Who will be the new Grand Slam winner apart from the 'Big Three' after six years? Stay tuned to find out!