US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal cruises past Bradley Klahn in four sets

Sumit Nagal might face Dominic Thiem in the round of 64. (Source: File)

Sumit Nagal became the first Indian in seven years to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam on Tuesday after he defeated United States’ Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round of the US Open.

Sumit Nagal is the first Indian man to win a match at the #USOpen in 7 years. He’s onto the second round after defeating Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.@nagalsumit I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/h30hVPeaWu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

The 23-year-old broke the American thrice in the first set to set the momentum for the rest of the match. Although Klahn showed a bit of resistance in the second set, his unforced errors were his doom.

Although Nagal fell behind in the third set as he lost his serve for the first time in the match, he bounced back in the fourth set to seal his berth in the second round of the men’s singles.

The world number 122 will now face either Austria’s Dominic Thiem, the second seed, or Spain’s Jaume Munar.

