US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu

US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final Tennis Live Score Streaming: The US Open women’s singles final will be played between Serena Williams of the USA and Bianca Andreescu of Canada on Saturday night. Serena, 37, is aiming to win her 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would tie the all-time record set by Margaret Court. Andreescu, 19, is playing in her first Grand Slam. Williams has only dropped one set in this year’s US Open so far, while Andreescu hasn’t lost a completed match in any tournament since February.

Advertising

When is the US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final being played?

The US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final will be played on Saturday, September 7.

Where will the US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final be played?

Advertising

The US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York.

What time does the US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final start?

The US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final?

The US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final will be telecast on Select Sports 1 and Select Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final?

The live streaming of US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final is available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on indianexpress.com.