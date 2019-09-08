US Open 2019 Women’s Final Live Score, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu Tennis Live Score: Serena aims for record Grand Slam title

US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final Tennis Live Score, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu Tennis Live Updates: The US Open women’s singles final will be played between Serena Williams of the USA and Bianca Andreescu of Canada on Saturday night.
Serena, 37, is aiming to win her 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would tie the all-time record set by Margaret Court. Andreescu, 19, is playing in her first Grand Slam. Williams has only dropped one set in this year’s US Open so far, while Andreescu hasn’t lost a completed match in any tournament since February.
Talk of the town
There are a lot of celebrities in attendance at his highly billed match. Meghan Markle, Aly Raisman, Spike Lee and Taraji Henson just some of the faces who can be seen in and around Serena's box.
Hello and welcome
We are minutes away from the women's singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu. There is an 18-year gap between today's finalists. In fact, Bianca Andreescu was not even born when Serena had won her first US Open title.