US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Semi-Final Tennis Live Score, Elina Svitolina vs Serena Williams Tennis Live Updates: Serena Williams of the USA will take on Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine in the first US Open women’s singles semi-final late on Friday night. Serena Williams is chasing her 24th Grand Slam singles title. Elina Svitolina has not dropped a single set in the 2019 US Open, the only woman to not drop a set over the last fortnight. Belinda Bencic, ranked 13, and Bianca Andreescu, ranked 15, will contest the other semifinal. The winner of the Williams-Svitolina clash will therefore be favourites to win the US Open.
Williams said after her quarterfinal win: “Svitolina is obviously a fighter. She gets a lot of balls back. She doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. She’s one of those players that does everything really well. So I have to do everything well, too.”
Double hunt for Svitolina
After defeating Venus Williams in the second round, if the 24-year-old Ukrainian triumphs today, then Elina Svitolina would be the ninth player to beat both Williams sisters in the same tournament. It's not going to be easy for her, because it's the tenth straight US Open semi-final for Serena Williams.
Azarenka/Barty heading into final
In other news, in women’s doubles semi0, Victoria Azarenka and Ashleigh Barty lead Viktoria Kuzmova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0, 4-1.
Svitolina on the up
Serena making history?
