US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Semi-Final Tennis Live Score, Elina Svitolina vs Serena Williams Tennis Live Updates: Serena Williams of the USA will take on Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine in the first US Open women’s singles semi-final late on Friday night. Serena Williams is chasing her 24th Grand Slam singles title. Elina Svitolina has not dropped a single set in the 2019 US Open, the only woman to not drop a set over the last fortnight. Belinda Bencic, ranked 13, and Bianca Andreescu, ranked 15, will contest the other semifinal. The winner of the Williams-Svitolina clash will therefore be favourites to win the US Open.

Williams said after her quarterfinal win: “Svitolina is obviously a fighter. She gets a lot of balls back. She doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. She’s one of those players that does everything really well. So I have to do everything well, too.”