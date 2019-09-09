US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal wins five-hour battle to lift crown for fourth time

Rafael Nadal overcame an almighty test from fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev by defeating him 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling final to claim his fourth U.S. Open crown on Sunday, securing his 19th Grand Slam title overall.

5 sets in nearly 5 hours… An EPIC way to win your 4th title in Flushing Meadows! 🙌 @rafaelnadal 🙌#USOpen pic.twitter.com/dn3Krln0m1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2019

Playing his sixth final in the Flushing Meadows, the Spaniard proved how he has been a master of hardcourts this New York fortnight, after already showing how he is the King of Clay. The 33-year-old had to dig mighty deep for about five hours to beat the Russian and bring his Grand Slam career tally to 19, just one behind Roger Federer’s all-time record.

The lefthander became the second oldest U.S. Open champion in the professional era behind Australian Ken Rosewall, who was 35 when he lifted the title in 1970.

While the women have served up four different Grand Slam winners this season, the old guard of Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic continue to rule the men’s game with the “Big Three” having combined to win the last 12 majors.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev moved up the ATP ranking to be the World No. 4 behind the aforementioned names.

(with Reuters inputs)