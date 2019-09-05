US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Live Score Updates

US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Live Updates: Reigning French Open champion, Rafael Nadal will be up against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzmann in the US Open quarter-final on Thursday in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. With both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer out of contention, the 33-year-old Spaniard will be looking to end the year with another Grand Slam win.

Progressing into the quarters after defeating Marin Cilic, Nadal will be hoping to extend his perfect 7-0 record against Schwartzman, while the latter will hope to emulate the late form shown against Alexander Zverev in his fourth-round match. It should be mentioned that Schwartzman has taken sets off Nadal in two matches, one at Roland Garros and another at Australian Open, while he has just dropped one set to Zverev. On the other hand, Nadal will have his eyes set to clinch a fourth US Open crown.