US Open: Novak Djokovic finds comfort zone early

Novak Djokovic was feeling right at home on the Arthur Ashe Stadium hardcourt on Monday, which may be bad news for anyone hoping to deny the defending champion from adding to his Grand Slam tally.

The top-seeded Serbian said the surface of the blue court during his 6-4 6-1 6-4 first-round win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena was very similar to last year when he picked up his third US Open title.

“I didn’t notice any significant difference. It is cooler in terms of weather than it was last year,” said Djokovic, who has won four of the last five Grand Slam titles. “I really like the conditions of the balls, the speed of the court, the weather is fantastic. You know, it’s just very enjoyable.”

Djokovic had never before faced Carballes Baena and spent the opening set figuring out his opponent before cruising home and into the second round where he will face another first-time opponent in Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero.

The 32-year-old Serbian, who has reached at least the semi-finals in every US Open he has competed in since 2006, will obviously be a favourite in his next match but is not taking anything for granted.

“I have people, analysts in my team that are responsible for providing data and information and video and data analysis on every next opponent that I play against,” said Djokovic. “I have to do my homework. I think it’s something that is so logical and so normal. You know, it’s part of, in a way, my job as well to get myself ready for what’s coming up.”

Djokovic has a tough draw given both in-form Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev and five-times champion Roger Federer are among his projected opponents en route to the final.

The world number one said his mindset at this point in his career has not changed given he is two Grand Slam titles shy of Rafa Nadal on the all-time list and four away from matching Roger Federer’s record tally of 20.

“It’s no different approach than it was in the past ten years. Very motivated, very focused, very determined to do well,” said Djokovic.

“I have been in this particular situation many times in my career, and I know, you know, what feels comfortable for me, what I need to do in order to get far in the tournament.”

Murray enjoys first singles win since hip surgery

It was a match in name only and the setting was a world away from the US Open that started on Monday but Andy Murray cared not a jot as he notched his first singles win since returning from career-saving hip surgery. The 32-year-old former world number one crushed teenage French novice Imran Sibille 6-0 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rafa Nadal Open Challenger tournament, barely perspiring on a sultry Mallorcan evening.

Murray, who had hip resurfacing surgery in January, opted against competing at Flushing Meadows, dropping down to the ATP’s second-tier circuit for the first time since 2005 to continue his comeback. Big Apple it was not, but he was not slumming it.

The Rafa Nadal Academy on the edge of 18-time Grand Slam champion Nadal’s home town of Manacor is a plush state-of-the-art facility backed by olive-green hills. Word of Murray’s late decision to accept an entry had spectators, many of them breaking off from the beach, packed in around the show court to watch the three-time Grand Slam champion’s 42-minute hardcourt exhibition.

Sibille, who trains at the academy, has no ATP ranking and has earned $150 from tennis. He may look back on his clash with Murray as the highlight of his career. For Murray, it was a taste of the winning feeling, something he has not experienced in singles since January in Brisbane, shortly before a tearful first-round exit at the Australian Open when it appeared a flaking hip would end his career.

Far bigger tests of that metal-coated joint await, including on Tuesday when he faces third seed Norbert Gombos of Slovakia, the world number 115, but Murray is back.

HEALING MUSCLES

“I need to get a bit quicker, and get a little bit more match fit before I’m back competing at that level again,” Murray told reporters. “That’s why I decided to drop down a level and try to get some more matches in. It’s still only seven months since my surgery and I was told that nine to 12 months after you will still be seeing improvements, muscles will still be healing and recovering so hoping by the end of this year I will be feeling better.”

Murray played in second gear throughout and even resisted the temptation to claim a “double bagel” when he casually netted a forehand in the 12th game to hand Sibille a game — cue the biggest cheer of the evening.

While he was never stretched, Murray moved well, although he says improvements are required, especially when forced to change direction quickly.

The physical battle is not the only challenge, however. Regaining his old aura will be equally challenging.

Murray, who has 45 career titles to his name, 663 Tour match wins and more than $61 million in prize money, lost first-round matches to Richard Gasquet and Tennys Sandgren in Cincinnati and Winston-Salem this month — his first ATP singles matches in a comeback most notable so far for winning the doubles title at Queen’s Club with Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.

While 17-year-old Sibille admitted to not sleeping a wink after finding out he was playing Murray at 6pm the previous night, more grizzled opponents will not be intimidated.

“I do feel that it’s something that can come back quickly,” Murray, now ranked 328, said. “Maybe the first few matches it’s a good opportunity for guys to play me because I’m not playing as well or moving as well as I was a few years ago. But I’m hoping that all it will take is one big tournament to get that confidence and that aura back and hopefully that will happen sooner rather than later.”