US Open 2019 Final, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, Live Score Updates

US Open 2019 Final Live Score Updates: In a rematch of the Canadian Open final from last month, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev meet in the US Open 2019 finals on Sunday.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal and fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev have been in prolific form in this summer and will battle against each other at the iconic Arthur Ashe stadium. However, Nadal beat Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in their last meeting last month in the Rogers Cup. Nadal, who is chasing his 19th Grand Slam title and fourth at New York, is tipped as the favourite to emerge victorious. But Medvedev is surely no pushover.