WATCH: Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian compiles home videos of inspirational athlete

Taking over the internet as a caring and loving husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian shared a video on Twitter which is a compilation of footage from Serena William’s daughter Olympia being born and her appearing in the US Open match on Friday night. In the women’s semifinal on Friday, Serena beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-0 to seal her place in the final for a second grand slam running. At Wimbledon, Serena lost to Angelique Kerber. A win would equal Serena with Margaret Court who has 24 majors to her name.

Ohanian in his tweet lauded Serena’s efforts and her fight for equal pay and women rights. His emotional tweet read, “She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights. She never gives up. I had this made for @serenawilliams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week. Help me make sure she sees it!”

She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights. She never gives up. I had this made for @serenawilliams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week. Help me make sure she sees it!#iloveyouserena pic.twitter.com/OV6Zo1DBxZ — Alexis Ohanian Sr. ?? (@alexisohanian) 7 September 2018

Ohanian, a week ago had shared another video on the micro-blogging website where he expressed how proud he is of the tennis sensation. He had then said, “Usually people pitch me their startup when they spot me out in the wild. This last week, they all want me to pass along a message to my wife. Can’t say I hate it.” In the video, Ohanian recorded a woman shouting while sitting in her car, “We love you, Serena! Yes, black girl magic!”

Usually people pitch me their startup when they spot me out in the wild. This last week, they all want me to pass along a message to my wife. Can’t say I hate it. pic.twitter.com/JpJe1uqzC3 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. ?? (@alexisohanian) August 31, 2018

