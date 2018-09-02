Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
WATCH: Roger Federer stuns ‘showman’ Nick Kyrgios with shot of US Open 2018

Roger Federer compared his outrageous winner against Nick Kyrgios with a counter-smash against Andy Roddick and 'tweener' against Novak Djokovic.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 2, 2018 12:42:33 pm
Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, reacts to a winning shot by winning shot by Roger Federer, of Switzerland, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Nick Kyrgios was left shocked after Roger Federer’s jaw-dropping winner in the third set. (Source: AP)
Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios had gone the distance in their recent meetings but in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, the Swiss took the Australian apart and did so with little challenge by Nick. The closest Kyrgios came at really bothering Federer and his quest of a sixth US Open crown was in the first set when Federer got out of a cage at 3-all, 0-40 to hold serve. But the best from the match, a highlight that would be played over-and-over came in the third set.

With Kyrgios point away from going up 4-3 in the third set, the Australian played a drop shot which Federer chased down and did so by sending the ball from around the post to earn an ovation from a packed stadium in New York. Nick fought back to hold serve, but Federer went on to close out the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, 7-5.

“Almost unreal,” said Kyrgios, who admired the bit of racket wizardry with eyes wide open and mouth agape.

“A special one, no doubt about it,” declared Federer, who put it up there among his greatest hits, which, considering who we’re talking about, is certainly saying something. “Yeah, definitely the around-the-pole shot was unique, it can only happen in a bigger court where you play with the singles net. Other big shots I remember, with Andy (Roddick), the counter-smash, and of course the between-the-legs here with Novak (Djokovic).”

As per the rules governing the sport, it is not mandatory that the ball has to travel over the net for a shot to count.

Must Watch

