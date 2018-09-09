US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic’s road to final

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during the semifinals of the US Open. (Source: AP) Novak Djokovic, of Serbia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during the semifinals of the US Open. (Source: AP)

Twice champion Novak Djokovic from Serbia returned from a six-month injury layoff to reach the final of the US Open where he will be facing Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in New York on Sunday.

Djokovic made an exit from the Australian Open this year in the last-16 due to an injury which required elbow surgery. He, however, returned to top form by becoming Wimbledon 2018 champion and is now the favourite to go all the way.

The Serbian sixth seed, who has 13 Grand Slam titles, is making his eighth US Open final appearance, tying an professional era record. Djokovic leads Del Potro 14-4 in their head-to-head encounters.

Here is Novak Djokovic’s road to final:

First round:

Novak Djokovic battled his way past Marton Fucsovics to kickstart his US Open campaign and reach the second round. Djokovic came from a break down in the fourth set after losing the second and went on to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Second round:

Despite having a match point in the third set, Djokovic was taken to four sets by Tennys Sandgren, though he eventually prevailed 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2. After the grilling match, he said, “I thought I played very well for the first two-and-a-half sets and then I just lost it mentally, I got p****d off at something, myself, my game, I don’t know.”

Third Round:

Djokovic’s third round went rather easily as rolled past Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. He also benefited from 47 unforced errors committed by his opponent.

Fourth Round:

Sixth seed Djokovic found it tough going in hot conditions in New York but prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 against Joao Sousa in exactly two hours on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Quarter-finals:

Djokovic emerged with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over John Millman to script his way to the semifinals and book a clash with Japan’s Kei Nishikori at US Open 2018. The quarterfinal lasted two hours and 49 minutes, with the first two sets taking an hour each.

Semi-finals:

With the weather coolinig down, Djokovic looked at ease, beating 21-year old Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-3 6-4 6-2. He kept Nishikori under relentless pressure, carving out 17 break point opportunities and winning 80 percent of his own first serve points to win in two hours and 23 minutes.

