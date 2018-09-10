Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic equals Pete Sampras with 14 Grand Slam titles

US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic equals Pete Sampras with 14 Grand Slam titles

In head to head records against Del Potro, the Serbian is now ahead by a margin of 15-4. On hard courts, he leads 11-3.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 10, 2018 7:18:24 am
Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martin Del Potro on Monday. (Source: USA TODAY Sports)
Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martin Del Potro in their 19th meeting at Arthur Ashe Stadium to lift the US Open 2018 title on Monday. Sixth-seeded Djokovic was in terrific form as he fought through distractions and fatigue to dismiss the third-seeded Del Potro and secure his 14th Grand Slam title. It was also his second in a row after Wimbledon 2018. The stats following his tremendous win are as follows:

#Djokovic’s triumph on Monday was his third championship in New York, along with the ones he secured in 2011 and 2015.

#Djokovic is now equal with Pete Sampras to win the third-most majors among men, trailing Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17).

#In head to head records against Del Potro, the Serbian is now ahead by a margin of 15-4. On hard courts, he leads 11-3.

#Djokovic has now won eight of the 10 matches between them since 2013, where he won in straight sets in Dubai.

#Del Potro is yet to beat Djokovic in five grand slam meetings.

#Djokovic also became the first player to win back-to-back majors since he achieved the feat at the 2016 Australian Open and French Open.

#With this win Djokovic has also equalled Rafael Nadal as the active player with the joint-second most US Open titles (three), after Roger Federer (five).

#Djokovic will rise to world number three after this victory.

#Djokovic’s prize money of $3.8 million will see him leapfrog Federer to the top of the prize money won.

