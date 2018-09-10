US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic equals Pete Sampras with 14 Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martin Del Potro in their 19th meeting at Arthur Ashe Stadium to lift the US Open 2018 title on Monday. Sixth-seeded Djokovic was in terrific form as he fought through distractions and fatigue to dismiss the third-seeded Del Potro and secure his 14th Grand Slam title. It was also his second in a row after Wimbledon 2018. The stats following his tremendous win are as follows:
#Djokovic’s triumph on Monday was his third championship in New York, along with the ones he secured in 2011 and 2015.
#Djokovic is now equal with Pete Sampras to win the third-most majors among men, trailing Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17).
#In head to head records against Del Potro, the Serbian is now ahead by a margin of 15-4. On hard courts, he leads 11-3.
#Djokovic has now won eight of the 10 matches between them since 2013, where he won in straight sets in Dubai.
#Del Potro is yet to beat Djokovic in five grand slam meetings.
#Djokovic also became the first player to win back-to-back majors since he achieved the feat at the 2016 Australian Open and French Open.
#With this win Djokovic has also equalled Rafael Nadal as the active player with the joint-second most US Open titles (three), after Roger Federer (five).
#Djokovic will rise to world number three after this victory.
#Djokovic’s prize money of $3.8 million will see him leapfrog Federer to the top of the prize money won.
