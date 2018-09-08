US Open 2018: Naomi Osaka’s road to final

Naomi Osaka of Japan has reached the final of US Open 2018. (Source: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Naomi Osaka of Japan has reached the final of US Open 2018. (Source: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Naomi Osaka has had a memorable journey to the final of US Open 2018 where she will be playing her idol Serena Williams, who will be looking to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Osaka, however, is eager to become the first Japanese player to win a singles major and her performance at US Open so far has been proof enough of that. Osaka will be full of confidence going into the biggest match of her career so far, having beaten Williams in straight sets in this year’s Miami Masters. A victory in the final will make Osaka only the second Asian to win a singles major after China’s Li Na.

Here is Osaka’s road to the final of US Open 2018:

First round:

Naomi Osaka returned to winning ways in her US Open first round match to beat German veteran Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-2, despite the hot weather at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Second round:

Osaka needed just 50 minutes to beat Israel’s Julia Glushko of Israel, 6-2, 6-0 in the second round of the US Open. Despite 29 errors and just 10 winners, Osaka’s consistency fetched her the second-shortest completed match of the tournament this year.

Third Round:

Osaka made just three unforced errors in a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of her third-round opponent Aliaksandra Sasnovich from Belarus. With the win, she qualified for the fourth round of the US Open for the first time.

Fourth Round:

Osaka fought back from a break down in the final set to outlast No.26 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, and reach the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career.

Quarter-finals:

Osaka reached her first Grand Slam semi-final with a dominant victory over Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko. Osaka won 6-1 6-1 against her unseeded opponent in 58 minutes.

Semi-finals:

Osaka on Friday became the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final after beating American Madison Keys to set up a meeting with Serena Williams at the US Open. Osaka, who had gone down to Keys in their previous three meetings, won 6-2 6-4 in New York.

