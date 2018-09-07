Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
US Open 2018: Naomi Osaka storms past Madison Keys to reach first Grand Slam final

Naomi Osaka won her first career title at Indian Wells this year but had never beaten Madison Keys before in three attempts.

By: Reuters | New York | Updated: September 7, 2018 8:23:08 am
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after winning the 1st set against Madison Keys of the USA in a women's semi-final match on day eleven of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Naomi Osaka saved 13 break points on her way to clinching spot in the US Open final. (Source: USA Today Sports)
Naomi Osaka announced her arrival on the big stage at the US Open on Thursday, beating last year’s runner-up Madison Keys 6-2 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final.

The 20-year-old Japanese will face six-times champion Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

Osaka, who is the first Japanese woman to reach the final of a Grand Slam, had to fight harder than the score suggested to get past 14th seed Keys, who paid the price for a lack of killer instinct.

The American carved out 13 break point opportunities, but Osaka saved all of them and was far more clinical herself, turning three of the four chances that came her way.

“This is going to sound really bad, but I was just thinking I really want to play Serena,” Osaka said in an on-court interview. “I love you (Serena). I love everybody.”

MUST READ | Serena Williams crushes Anastasija Sevastova to reach US Open final

Osaka won her first career title at Indian Wells this year but had never beaten Keys before in three attempts and lost to the American at Flushing Meadows in 2016.

“It still feels really weird because I’ve never beaten Madison before,” Osaka said.

“She’s a really good player… I thought I was visibly shaking and stuff (from nervousness).”

