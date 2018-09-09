US Open 2018: Naomi Osaka wins maiden grand slam, applauded by peers

Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 to win US Open 2018. (Source: AP) Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 to win US Open 2018. (Source: AP)

Naomi Osaka’s first grand slam title resulted in her being emotional and crying when handed the trophy. And away from the norm, her opponent was in tears too during the ceremony but for totally different reasons. In a controversial US Open final, Osaka played a calm and composed match to leave Serena with few answers. The 6-2, 6-4 win was deserved but was made controversial due to the second set in which Serena and the chair umpire Carlos Ramos had an argument with the American going into a meltdown.

Osaka’s moment of making history came on the day of bizarre events which may reduce her victory to be a footnote in what what is sure to go down as one of the most infamous matches ever played at Flushing Meadows. The chaotic finish filled with screaming, tears and jeers cast a cloud over what should have been Osaka’s shining moment. However, her peers congratulated Osaka clinching the title while wishing it was one of many to come.

.@Naomi_Osaka_ you are amazing ❤️ well done well deserved 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 very happy for you 🎊🎊 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) 8 September 2018

Thank you @serenawilliams total class at the speech and you truly are the goat. — sascha Bajin (@BigSascha) 8 September 2018

Serena diffused situation. Only she could do that. Amazing class. Congrats Naomi. She deserved the win. — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) 8 September 2018

What a performance by Osaka!! So strong and composed 👏🏼🏆 and what a Champion Serena is! #USOpen — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) 8 September 2018

Congratulations for Naomi Osaka for a fantastic tournament. — PMo (@pmouratoglou) 8 September 2018

@Naomi_Osaka_ smile baby … congratulations you have all my respect😘 — Flavia Pennetta (@flavia_pennetta) 8 September 2018

Very happy for you on your @usopen title @Naomi_Osaka_. I hope you feel proud for competing against someone you (and the rest of us) admire so much to win your first slam. You’re the real deal! 👊 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) 8 September 2018

Congrats @Naomi_Osaka_ on the first of many!! 💪💪 well deserved — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) 8 September 2018

Take a bow @Naomi_Osaka_ !!! You deserved it so much!So happy for you and your team!!💥🤗 And of course @serenawilliams what a role model and an amazing ambassador you are on and off the tennis court for always ❤️! Thank you both, to show us how to be limitless ! @usopen #wta — Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) 9 September 2018

Osaka will climb to World No 7 when the rankings are updated on Monday to become the highest ranked Japanese player since 1996.

