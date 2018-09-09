US Open 2018: Naomi Osaka wins maiden grand slam, applauded by peers

Follow Us:
Sunday, September 09, 2018
Naomi Osaka became the second player from Asia to win a grand slam after winning the US Open 2018 at Flushing Meadows.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 9, 2018 6:43:39 am
Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 to win US Open 2018. (Source: AP)
Naomi Osaka’s first grand slam title resulted in her being emotional and crying when handed the trophy. And away from the norm, her opponent was in tears too during the ceremony but for totally different reasons. In a controversial US Open final, Osaka played a calm and composed match to leave Serena with few answers. The 6-2, 6-4 win was deserved but was made controversial due to the second set in which Serena and the chair umpire Carlos Ramos had an argument with the American going into a meltdown.

Osaka’s moment of making history came on the day of bizarre events which may reduce her victory to be a footnote in what what is sure to go down as one of the most infamous matches ever played at Flushing Meadows. The chaotic finish filled with screaming, tears and jeers cast a cloud over what should have been Osaka’s shining moment. However, her peers congratulated Osaka clinching the title while wishing it was one of many to come.

Osaka will climb to World No 7 when the rankings are updated on Monday to become the highest ranked Japanese player since 1996.

