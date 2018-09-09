Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Naomi Osaka makes history with maiden grand slam title at US Open

Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player - male or female - to win a grand slam title after beating Serena Williams in the showdown at US Open.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 9, 2018 4:15:36 am
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after winning the first set against Serena Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Naomi Osaka won the US Open by beating Serena Williams in straight sets. (Source: AP)
Naomi Osaka had not even celebrated her second birthday when Serena Williams had won her first title at US Open. Now with Osaka a 20-year-old, training in Florida having come to New York at 3-years-old, she beat her much senior opponent to win the US Open title on Saturday. By winning 6-2, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows, Osaka became the first Japanese player – man or woman – to win a grand slam title. She had already become the first Japanese woman to make the final of a grand slam by booking a ticket for the high-profile showdown on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The stats following her miraculous win:

# Naomi Osaka has now won both her matches against Serena Williams. They had played at the Miami WTA Premier Event where she had won 6-3, 6-2.

# Naomi Osaka’s win means it is the first time in 80 years that there have been four different major champions in back-to-back seasons. (2017 – Serena Williams, Jelena Ostapenko, Garbine Muguruza, Sloane Stephens; 2018 – Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Osaka)

# Naomi Osaka, at 20, is the youngest US Open finalist in nine years, since Caroline Wozniacki made the final weekend in 2009 at the age of 19 years and 64 days. Maria Sharapova was the last player younger than Osaka to win the title, taking the 2006 title at 19.

REPORT | Naomi Osaka claims US Open title after Serena Williams meltdown

# Naomi Osaka came into the final having dropped just 28 games in the tournament, fewest since Serena Williams (26) en route to the 2014 showpiece. She only lost six more in the final.

# The age gap between Osaka and Serena is the second biggest in US Open history. At the 1991 US Open final, Monica Seles was 17 years and 45 days younger than Martina Navratilova. Serena Williams is 16 years and 20 days older than Naomi Osaka.

