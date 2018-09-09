US Open 2018 Live Score Streaming, Women’s Final: Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka on court for the final

US Open 2018 Final Live: Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka

Pre-match talk

Serena Williams: "It’s honestly really incredible. A year ago I was fighting for literally my life at the hospital after I had the baby. Every day I step on this court I’m so grateful that I have an opportunity to play this sport. No matter what happens in any match, semis, finals, I just feel like I’ve already won.”

Naomi Osaka: “It still feels a little bit, like, surreal. Even when I was a little kid, I always dreamed that I would play Serena in a final of a Grand Slam. Just the fact that it’s happening, I’m very happy about it. At the same time I feel like even though I should enjoy this moment, I should still think of it as another match. Yeah, I shouldn’t really think of her as, like, my idol. I should just try to play her as an opponent.”