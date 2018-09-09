US Open 2018 Live Score Streaming, Women’s Final: Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka on court for the final

US Open 2018 Live Score Streaming, Women’s Final: On one side of the Arthur Ashe Stadium court will be Serena Williams – a 23-time grand slam winner – and on the other Naomi Osaka – making her first appearance in the final of a major. Serena is chasing a record equalling 24 grand slams with Margaret Court while Osaka is looking to triumph over her idol with what could be her first slam title. She became the first Japanese woman to make a slam final and now seeks to become first from the country – man or woman – to win a title. They have met only once before with Osaka winning in straight sets this year in Miami.
Live Blog
US Open 2018 Women's Final Live Score and Updates:
US Open 2018 Women's Final Live: Serena Williams will be trying to win her seventh US Open championship and 24th Grand Slam singles title overall when she faces 20th-seeded Naomi Osaka in the women’s final. If she gets No. 24, it would tie Margaret Court for the most major championships in tennis history; as it is, Williams owns the professional-era record of 23, because Court won some of hers against amateur competition. Osaka is making her debut in a major final at age 20, and says that Williams, who turns 37 this month, is her idol. Another connection between the two that could play a role Saturday: Osaka is coached by Sascha Bajin, who used to be Williams’ hitting partner. US Open is Serena's seventh tournament back — she was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July — and says she is still on the upswing. While Williams is generally considered one of the greatest tennis players in history, Osaka is clearly a player on the rise, someone whose stinging strokes and veteran’s calm have marked her as a future star. She is the first woman from Japan to reach a Grand Slam title match. Osaka was born there, then moved to New York when she was 3 and is now based in Florida. (AP)
Naomi Osaka's motivation to get here: Serena Williams.
Call of Heads at the toss by Naomi Osaka and it comes out as Tails. Serena opts to serve first. Chair umpire rather jokingly asks both ladies if they know Billie Jean King!
Naomi Osaka walks up first: "I feel nervous but also excited. I've been watching Serena play grand slam finals since I was a kid and now I have that opportunity."
Serena Williams up next: "Fantastic to even get this far after the previous year. Naomi does everything well and both of us just want to go out there and win."
It's raining in Queens which means the roof is on. The women's final will be played with the roof closed.
Pre-match talk
Serena Williams: "It’s honestly really incredible. A year ago I was fighting for literally my life at the hospital after I had the baby. Every day I step on this court I’m so grateful that I have an opportunity to play this sport. No matter what happens in any match, semis, finals, I just feel like I’ve already won.”
Naomi Osaka: “It still feels a little bit, like, surreal. Even when I was a little kid, I always dreamed that I would play Serena in a final of a Grand Slam. Just the fact that it’s happening, I’m very happy about it. At the same time I feel like even though I should enjoy this moment, I should still think of it as another match. Yeah, I shouldn’t really think of her as, like, my idol. I should just try to play her as an opponent.”
Jamie Murray won his second straight US Open mixed doubles title, teaming with Bethanie Mattek-Sands to beat Alicja Rosolska and Nikola Mektic 2-6, 6-3, 11-9. Murray won last year with Martin Hingis and she was in the box Saturday to cheer the doubles team at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Murray became the first man to win consecutive US Open mixed doubles titles since Bob Bryan in 2003 and 2004.
Serena Williams' trajectory into the final [MORE]
Naomi Osaka's run into the final [MORE]
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the women's singles final featuring two women on polar opposites of their career graph. One is a 23-time grand slam winner and has done it all. The other is yet to put herself on the map. However, what makes them similar is the sheer will to be here - final of a slam. The second calls the former her idol and said "I Love You" to her when asked to comment on the final. The story is beautiful for both players regardless of the eventual winner. Serena Williams, player one in this scenario, was battling to stay alive last year. Move to September 2018 and she's a doting mother to daughter Olympia and has already reached the final of a slam. The second player in the story is Naomi Osaka who is flying the flag for Japan which is recovering from a deadly earthquake.