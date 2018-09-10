US Open 2018 Final Live Score Streaming: Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin Del Potro in the final

US Open 2018 Final Live: Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin Del Potro

Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the men's singles final featuring Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro. Heading into the finals Djokovic knows he faces a tough challenge. “He’s a big-time player. He’s a big-match player. He’s a Grand Slam winner. He’s playing tennis of his life, without a doubt, in the last 15 months,” Djokovic said on of his “dear friend” Del Potro. Del Potro has been on fire shooting 68 aces during the tournament, winning 82 percent of his first serve points. In head to head records, Djokovic is ahead with 13 Grand Slam titles. Del Potro has just one, a US Open championship he won against then-defending champion Roger Federer in 2009. However, Del Potro knows that the odds are stacked against him. But he refused to rule out a surprise and said, “He’s playing so good. He will be the favorite to win on Sunday,” Del Potro said. “But I don’t know. When I played Roger (Federer) nine years ago, he was the favorite to win, as well. I will try to make the surprise again.”