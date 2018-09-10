US Open 2018 Final Live Score Streaming: Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin Del Potro in the final

US Open 2018 Final Live Score Streaming: There is a similarity to the US Open finalists Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro – both are looking to prove themselves in the long run following injuries. Djokovic has already won the Wimbledon but winning two-in-two would justify he is well and truly past the troubles of the elbow injury. Del Potro, on the other hand, is into his second grand slam final since 2009 – also coming at US Open – where he beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer along the way. He’s already beaten Nadal, Djokovic next? The Serb holds a strong 14-4 head-to-head.
US Open 2018 Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic heads into his US Open final clash with Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday knowing he faces a challenge - a very big challenge indeed. Clearly Djokovic will have to neutralize the 6'6" Argentine's blistering serve at the Arthur Ashe Stadium: Del Potro fired 68 aces during the tournament, winning 82 percent of his first serve points. Serbian sixth seed is making his eighth US Open final appearance, tying an professional era record, while Del Potro, seeded third, is playing in a Grand Slam final for just the second time. Djokovic also leads Del Potro 14-4 in their head-to-head encounters. (Reuters)
Del Potro has not been able to beat Djokovic in four grand slam matches. But if Del Potro does cause an upset then he will become the first South American to win more than one US Open title. But Djokovic has won his last three matches against Del Potro.
Novak Djokovic will look to win Wimbledon & the US Open in the same season for the 3rd time (2011 & 2015). The only man to win both in the same year on three or more occasions in tennis history is Roger Federer (4 straight from 2004-07).
Novak Djokovic's road to the final [MORE]
Juan Martin Del Potro run into the final MORE
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the men's singles final featuring Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro. Heading into the finals Djokovic knows he faces a tough challenge. “He’s a big-time player. He’s a big-match player. He’s a Grand Slam winner. He’s playing tennis of his life, without a doubt, in the last 15 months,” Djokovic said on of his “dear friend” Del Potro. Del Potro has been on fire shooting 68 aces during the tournament, winning 82 percent of his first serve points. In head to head records, Djokovic is ahead with 13 Grand Slam titles. Del Potro has just one, a US Open championship he won against then-defending champion Roger Federer in 2009. However, Del Potro knows that the odds are stacked against him. But he refused to rule out a surprise and said, “He’s playing so good. He will be the favorite to win on Sunday,” Del Potro said. “But I don’t know. When I played Roger (Federer) nine years ago, he was the favorite to win, as well. I will try to make the surprise again.”