Thursday, June 10, 2021
Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova saves match point to reach French Open final

Barbora Krejcikova needed five match points to seal the win 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.

By: AP |
Updated: June 11, 2021 12:44:04 am
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after defeating Maria Sakkari of Greece. (AP Photo)

Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova saved one match point before booking a spot in the French Open final, where she will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Saturday.

Down 5-3, 30-40 on her serve in the decider against 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari, Krejcikova hit a backhand winner at the net to stay alive in the match. She finally held and broke back in the next game to level at 5-5.

Krejcikova needed five match points to seal the win 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.

Both Krejcikova and Pavlyuchenkova will play their first Grand Slam final.

