scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka latest to withdraw name from 2023 Australian Open

Osaka's decision to withdraw comes hours after men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz also announced his absence from the Open owing to a right leg injury.

Naomi OsakaNaomi Osaka at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. (AP)
Listen to this article
Two-time champion Naomi Osaka latest to withdraw name from 2023 Australian Open
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Four time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka has become the latest in the big list to not feature in the first grand slam of the year, Australian Open. The Open’s official Twitter handle shared the same on Sunday, “Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023.” This will mark the first occasion since her 2016, her first Australian Open, of Osaka not featuring at Melbourne Park.

The decision from the 25-year-old doesn’t come as a surprise owing to the fact that Osaka hasn’t played a competitive match since withdrawing from the second round in Tokyo last September and has won only one completed match since last May.

Back in 2021, Osaka had announced missing out on the 2021 French Open, later revealing that it was due to depression and anxiety penting up from several years.

Having reached till the number one spot in the world rankings, Osaka is currently 42nd in the WTA list.

Osaka’s decision to withdraw comes hours after men’s world number one Carlos Alcaraz also announced his absence from the Open owing to a right leg injury.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...

While the 2023 edition of the Australian Open marks the post-Roger Federer and Serena Williams era in grand slams, the retirement of reigning women’s champion Ash Barty and former runner up Simona Halep also withdrawing are other big blows the tournament organisers have had to deal with this year.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 13:01 IST
Next Story

Pune police seize banned nylon manja ahead of Makar Sankrant

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 08: Latest News
close