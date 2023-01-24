scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Tsitsipas sends cheeky invite to actress Margot Robbie after reaching semis

The Greek, who enjoys great support in Melbourne, surprised fans during his on-court interview after beating Czech Jiri Lehecka by admitting he was a big fan of Robbie, who most recently starred in the film "Babylon".

Pushed to shed more light on his apparent crush by interviewer Jim Courier, the 24-year-old Tsitsipas added: "It would be nice to see her here one day," confirming that it was an invitation for her to come and watch.

Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a blockbuster performance to reach the Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday then sent out an invitation to actress Margot Robbie to come and support him.

The Greek, who enjoys great support in Melbourne, surprised fans during his on-court interview after beating Czech Jiri Lehecka by admitting he was a big fan of Robbie, who most recently starred in the film “Babylon”.

“Australia is such a great country,” Tsitsipas said. “I like a lot of Aussie things. One of my favourite actresses comes from here, Margot Robbie.”

Pushed to shed more light on his apparent crush by interviewer Jim Courier, the 24-year-old Tsitsipas added: “It would be nice to see her here one day,” confirming that it was an invitation for her to come and watch.

Tsitsipas will play Russian Karen Khachanov in his fourth Australian Open semi-final, hoping to go one step further than on the previous occasions.

He will certainly be favourite against Khachanov and Tsitsipas says he feels in great shape, highlighting a new mental edge in his quest to win his first Grand Slam title.

“I’m feeling great with my tennis. I don’t think I felt so good in a long time. I will definitely say yes to it,” the third seed told reporters. “I’m a different player, playing different.

“My mentality is different. When I’m out on the court, I don’t really think of negatives, to be honest. I just go out there and play the game.”

Advertisement

Tsitsipas, who reached the French Open final in 2021 when he lost to Novak Djokovic, has seen other young players move past him in the rankings, but said it does not concern him and was happy that the focus switches to others.

“I passed through this myself. At some point it fades out a little bit ’cause you are an adult. You are not any more a kid. These guys are still sort of in the transition mode. They’re still there,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times

“I’m very happy to be out on the court. I’m very happy to be performing. I’m very happy to hit some good shots. It’s just this whole dynamic that has made me very hungry and has created a lot of desire for me to be playing tennis.”

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 20:47 IST
Next Story

Haryana grants 90-day remission to prisoners serving 10+ year sentences

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News
close