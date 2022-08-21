scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final

Sunday will be Tsitsipas' first final appearance in Cincinnati and his fifth overall in 2022.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, reacts after scoring a point against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a semifinal match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament. (AP)

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas edged world number one Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3 in an absorbing semi-final at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday to set up a summit clash with Borna Coric after the Croatian’s 6-3 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie.

Tsitsipas saved a set point in the opening tie-break to take the lead but collapsed in stunning fashion in the second set, falling behind 5-0 before narrowly avoiding a bagel.

But the Greek, who had just two wins in nine matches against Medvedev coming into the encounter, raised his game in the decider and broke the U.S. Open champion at 3-2 before comfortably serving out the match with some exquisite net play.

Coric reached his second ATP Masters 1000 final – and first since undergoing shoulder surgery last year – with a commanding performance against Norrie, who offered little resistance against his opponent’s heavy hitting from the baseline.

British ninth seed Norrie started brightly and raced into a 3-1 lead before Coric found his groove to win five straight games and secure the opening set.

“It was a very tough day, a very long day as well,” said Coric after both men’s semi-finals were delayed due to rain.

“At the beginning I was not there, I was not feeling the ball very well. Then I did find my rhythm. I started to serve better, I started to play much better and I think that was the key to the match.”

Coric, who struck 22 winners in all, kept up the momentum in the second set, clinching eight straight points to take a 4-2 lead before closing out the match to set up a third career meeting with Tsitsipas.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 09:08:46 am
Yet to establish caste angle: Rajasthan child rights panel member on Jalore Dalit boy's death

