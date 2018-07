Simona Halep won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. (Source: AP) Simona Halep won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. (Source: AP)

Top-ranked Simona Halep won the last 10 games to beat Saisai Zheng of China 7-5, 6-0 in the second round of Wimbledon.

Saisai led 5-3 in the first set but Halep broke back for 5-5 and cruised the rest of the way against her 126th-ranked opponent.

Halep won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. She lost in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2016 and 2017.

