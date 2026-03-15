‘Bit too old… to care about these things’: Daniil Medvedev on whether he can catch Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev handed Carlos Alcaraz his first defeat of 2026 in the Indian Wells semi-final, prevailing with a 6-3, 7-6(3) scoreline over the world no 1 from Spain. After stopping the Alcaraz juggernaut (where the Spaniard went unbeaten in 16 games and won titles at Australian Open and Doha), Medvedev was asked if he felt that he could catch up to the leading lights of the current generation, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

To this, the 30-year-old Medvedev had a simple response.

“I don’t care too much about these things, because I’m already, first of all, a bit too old. I’m not Next Gen anymore,” said Medvedev.