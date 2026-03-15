‘Bit too old… to care about these things’: Daniil Medvedev on whether he can catch Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz

Speaking after the win, Medvedev said: "I had a tough year last year, so even ⁠more perspective now ⁠that I need to do my best, that's it. Jannik and Carlos are far better than all ⁠of us. Only ‌one match we can beat them ... they are so ​good. They are so much better than ‌us."

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 15, 2026 12:42 PM IST
Daniil Medvedev returns a shot against Carlos Alcaraz during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells. (AP Photo)Daniil Medvedev returns a shot against Carlos Alcaraz during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Daniil Medvedev handed Carlos Alcaraz his first defeat of 2026 in the Indian Wells semi-final, prevailing with a 6-3, 7-6(3) scoreline over the world no 1 from Spain. After stopping the Alcaraz juggernaut (where the Spaniard went unbeaten in 16 games and won titles at Australian Open and Doha), Medvedev was asked if he felt that he could catch up to the leading lights of the current generation, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

To this, the 30-year-old Medvedev had a simple response.

“I don’t care too much about these things, because I’m already, first of all, a bit too old. I’m not Next Gen anymore,” said Medvedev.

Medvedev’s reward for overpowering Sinner is a clash against Sinner in the final.

“I had a tough year last year, so even ⁠more perspective now ⁠that I need to do my best, that’s it. Jannik and Carlos are far better than all ⁠of us. Only ‌one match we can beat them … they are so ​good. They are so much better than ‌us.

“Djokovic, Federer, Nadal were so much better than us. But Djokovic, Nadal, and Jannik and Carlos are probably also better than ‌all the ones ​that were ​there before. ​They would struggle against them. It is what it is.”

It took a special performance from Medvedev to overcome Alcaraz, one that the world no 1 from Spain highlighted in his own comments.

Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo) Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo)

“I just have to give credit to Daniil. I think he just played an amazing match. Since the start of the match until the end of the match, he was playing unreal, I’ve got to say. I have never seen, to be honest, Daniil playing like this,” Alcaraz said after his semi-final defeat.

Story continues below this ad

Medvedev, meanwhile, said that while the 22-year-old Alcaraz would probably ​be the favourite every time they meet.

“Maybe I play 10 matches against Carlos, probably I’m going to lose more than I’m ‌going to ⁠win,” he added. “But whenever I go on court, I need to believe in myself, I need to do ​my best, and try to win as much as I can.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 15: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments