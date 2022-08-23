scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

‘Too early to think of future plans’ – Father Imran issues update following Sania Mirza’s US Open withdrawal

Mirza had announced at the start of the year that the 2022 season will be her last on tour, but in announcing her withdrawal from the US Open, she revealed that her retirement plans may change.

The injury will mean that Mirza is unlikely to play the WTA 250 event in Chennai which starts on September 12. (File)

For Sania Mirza, a swansong at the US Open, in what was supposed to be the last Grand Slam tournament of her career, has been prevented due to injury. The 35-year-old announced on Tuesday that she will not be travelling to Flushing Meadows after tearing a tendon in her elbow.

Mirza had announced at the start of the year that the 2022 season will be her last on tour, but in announcing her withdrawal from the US Open, she revealed that her retirement plans may change. Her father, Imran, has said that she will need a few weeks to recover from the injury before she makes a decision on her retirement.

“It’s too early to think of future plans,” Imran told The Indian Express. “But for now, she has been diagnosed with a tear in the muscle attachment in the right forearm and advised three weeks of complete rest. She injured herself in the quarterfinals in Toronto.” Mirza reached the semifinals of the Canada Masters alongside Madison Keys, and even played in Cincinnati the following week before the severity of her injury came to light.

Screengrab: Sania Mirza’s IG story

The six-time Grand Slam champion has impressed in her final season. Partnering Czech Republic’s Lucie Hradecka for much of the year, she has had some impressive showings, most notably reaching the final on the clay courts of Charleston and Strasbourg. At 23rd in the world, Rohan Bopanna (19th) is the only Indian to be ranked higher than her on the professional circuit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...

In July, Mirza was a whisker away from reaching the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon – the only Major she has never won – alongside Croatia’s Mate Pavic. The duo was a set and a break up in the semifinal, before bowing out to eventual champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk.

Following the loss, Imran had told The Indian Express that qualifying for the year-end WTA Finals was the big goal for his daughter’s final season. She remains the only Indian to have won the year-end Championships – having done so in 2014 alongside Clara Black and in 2015 alongside Martina Hingis.

Hradecka and Mirza are currently running 10th in the race to the Finals, where eight of the year’s best pairings clash. Imran, however, conceded that qualification is unlikely now. But the door for her to play her final Major next year remains open. “She won’t be able to qualify for the year-end Championship Finals as she will miss the US Open and San Diego tournaments. We will decide about future plans only after she recovers from the injury,” he said.

Advertisement

The injury will mean that Mirza is unlikely to play the WTA 250 event in Chennai which starts on September 12, but the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) is planning to invite her for a felicitation ceremony.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:26:18 pm
Next Story

Pakistan’s government steps up pressure on ex-PM Imran Khan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Sonali Phogat’s family alleges foul play, says she was feeling uneasy after meal

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Premium
NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

NASA audio of what a black hole sounds like is eerily unsettling

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

When Rajesh Khanna said success made him feel ‘next to God’, couldn’t handle flops

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 23: Latest News