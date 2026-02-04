‘It’s great to praise your coach, but you have to remember the other one…’ Toni Nadal on Alcaraz not mentioning coach Ferrero after winning Aus Open title

With his 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 win over Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final last week, world number two Carlos Alcaraz became only the second Spanish player after Rafael Nadal to win the Australian Open. Nadal had become the first Spanish player to win the Australian Open in 2009 before winning the title again in 2022. Alcaraz, who now trains under Samuel Lopez, won the title months after his split with his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and the Spaniard did not mention his former coach during his victory’s speech at the Rod Laver Arena. During his time with Ferrero, Alcaraz won six Grand Slam titles and Toni Nadal, uncle of Rafael Nadal, has shared how he believes Alcaraz should have remember Ferrero and how he wouldn’t have liked if Nadal would have not mentioned about his coach Carlos Moya after he left in Nadal’s career.

“It’s great to praise your coach, but you have to remember the other one too. I don’t know how his relationship with Ferrero ended, but when he says that, I hate to say it. I’m sure Samuel López has done a great job in these two months, but he can’t forget Ferrero’s work over the years. I wouldn’t have liked it if Rafa had said that about Carlos Moyá when I left,” shared Toni Nadal while speaking with Spanish radio channel RadioEstadio.

On Sunday, Alcaraz became the youngest man to win all the four major singles titles with his win over Djovokic in the Australian Open final. The Spanish player won his maiden Australian Open title and broke American Don Budge’s 88-year-old record of being the youngest man to win all the four majors titles. The win also meant that Alcaraz became just the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam in the Open Era after Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi and Rod Laver. Alcaraz had been training under Ferrero since he was 15 years old and the Spaniard announced his decision to split with Ferrero in December last year. “It’s very difficult for me to write this post. After more than seven years together, Juanki (Juan Carlos Ferrero) and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player. Thank you for turning my childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was just a kid, and throughout this time, you’ve accompanied me on an incredible adventure, both on and off the court. And I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every step of it with you. We reached the top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to diverge, it should be from up there. From the place we always worked towards and always aspired to reach. So many memories are flooding back that choosing just one wouldn’t be fair. You’ve helped me grow as an athlete, but above all, as a person. And something I value immensely: I’ve enjoyed the process. That’s what I’ll take with me, the journey we’ve shared. Now, a time of change is upon us both, new adventures and new projects. But I’m certain that we’ll face them in the right way, giving our best, as we always have. Always adding value,” Alcaraz had said in his statement.

Ferrero too had shared his views about the split in a statement. “Today, a very important chapter of my life comes to an end. I close it with nostalgia, but also with pride and excitement for what may come next. I know that everything I have lived has prepared me to be better. Thank you, Carlos, for the trust, the effort, and for making your way of competing make me feel so special. I wish you all the best, both professionally and personally,” Ferrero had said in his statement.

Days after the split, Ferrero had hinted at certain issues” but said that he always believed they could be worked out. “Perhaps they could have been resolved if we had sat down to talk, but in the end, we didn’t, and we decided not to continue,” Ferrero had told Spanish sport newspaper Marca.