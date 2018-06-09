Thoroughly deserved: Congratulations pour in on Twitter as Simona Halep wins her first Grand Slam title

Romania’s Simona Halep kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.(Source: Reuters) Romania’s Simona Halep kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.(Source: Reuters)

Simona Halep fought back from a set and a break down to finally claim her first Grand Slam title by beating Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a thrilling French Open final on Saturday. The world number one had lost all three of her previous major finals, including two at Roland Garros, but staged a thrilling comeback to win after two hours and three minutes.

US Open champion Stephens had looked set to lift a second Grand Slam trophy when leading 6-3, 2-0, but the American 10th seed wilted in hot conditions and Halep pounced. The 26-year-old played a scintillating deciding set in which she made only five unforced errors, breaking her major duck in style.

Congratulations poured in on Twitter as the Romanian won her first Grand Slam title. Here are the best reactions:

Wow! What a moment for Simona! What a great tournament for Sloane!

What a final! Hot damn !#RG18 ?? pic.twitter.com/h8m9hd11ei — Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) 9 June 2018

So thoroughly deserved! ???? ???? ?? @Simona_Halep — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) 9 June 2018

Congrats Simona ?? Well deserved, great job! ?? — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) 9 June 2018

Congratulations Simonnaaaaaaaa. So emotional seeing her close it out. She was tested mentally after Sloane came out playing perfect tennis. So so pleased that our world no1 has got her maiden Grand Slam. — Melanie South (@melaniesouth) 9 June 2018

That was some unbelievable tennis by halep ! ?????? #FrenchOpen — Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) 9 June 2018

Simonaaaaa! You did it. So happy for you. Enjoy every second. You deserve this moment so much 🎉❤️ #RG18 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) 9 June 2018

For all the haters who said she‘ll never win a Slam because she‘s mentally weak, go choke on that. Everyone has their own timing and supposed failures are often just stepping stones in an individual‘s life. — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) 9 June 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd