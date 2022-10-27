‘There are some signs for Aus Open’: Novak Djokovic

Before wrapping up the 2022 season, Novak Djokovic confirmed that there were some positive signs on his participation at the 2023 Australian Open. His unvaccinated status had cost him a shy at the title in 2022.

Tennis World quoted Djokovic saying in an interview: “As for Australia, there are some positive signs, but not official ones. We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia, in fact, they are communicating with the authorities that are dealing with my case. I hope to have an answer in the coming weeks, whatever it is, but I hope it is positive so that I have enough time to prepare for the next season which I hope will start in Australia.”

Djokovic has won at Melbourne a staggering 9 times, and at 35 is chasing a record equalling all-time mark. “I can’t wait to go there, I’ve overcome what happened this year and I just want to play tennis, it’s what I do best.”

Tennis World stated that Djokovic was hoping “things will soon return to the way they were before and that there are no longer the mandatory requirements for the vaccine to compete in tournaments.”

He reiterated: “Some of the biggest tournaments in the world take place there. I respect the fact that everyone has a different way of thinking when it comes to my situation and circumstances. After all, I have never offended anyone or tried to be disrespectful in any way.



“I have always tried to show that it is important that everyone has the right and the freedom to choose, ” he was quoted by Tennis World as saying, adding, “Because of the decisions I made, I knew there would be some consequences, like not going to the United States.”

The 35 year old Serbian will next be seen at the last 1000 of the season in Paris Bercy and then in the finals in Turin, chasing Rafael Nadal in terms of total Atp titles.