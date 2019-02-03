The plan is to return to tennis by end of the year, says Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza, who recently had her first child with cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik, announced that she was preparing to return back to tennis by the end of the year, ‘hopefully US Open’.

Making an appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show, the winner of six Grand Slams said that tennis was her priority and she was planning to make a comeback by the end of the year, adding that she was planning to reduce the pregnancy weight before returning to the court. “As women, we always think we’ll get married, have kids. But this last one year I realised that it is amazing what all a woman is capable of. Having a kid is experiencing selfless love. For me, tennis is my priority. End of the year, hopefully at US Open, the plan is to come back.”

The tennis star also said that she was the one who changed the baby Izhaan’s diapers most of the time due to Shoaib’s hectic playing schedule with the World Cup coming up this year. “Shoaib does it but I’m the one who changes diapers most of the time. Since it’s the year of World Cup, Shoaib has been keeping very busy preparing for it. He comes for 3-4 days and he is generally so tired that I let him rest. I’m not playing right now. So, I tell him that I will manage Izhaan, you concentrate on your game.”

“Few days back, I had posted a photo on my social media account where I’m playing with Izhaan and Shoaib is sleeping next to us. I know the life of a sportsperson and how difficult it is to spend time with family, so whenever he is home, I don’t bother him with anything,” she added.