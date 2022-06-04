scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

The Nadal-Zverev image they’ll talk about till sport endures

Tennis took back seat at the French Open men's singles semi-final as the 25-year old German international suffered a horrific ankle injury.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 4, 2022 5:47:08 pm
Nadal Zverev French Open semifinalAlexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal embrace each other as crowd applauds in the background. (Courtesy: Roland Garros/Twitter)

The game was over. Rafael Nadal had made it to the French Open Final for a record 14th time. But there were no celebrations. Not because this was Nadal winning Tennis on clay. All the eyes, including those of the 21 time grand slam winner were on Alexander Zverev.

After more than three hours of play, the 25-year old was forced to leave the court in tears on a wheelchair after turning his ankle.

The 2020 US Open Singles runner-up was trailing 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 when horror took over Philippe Chatrier court in Stade Roland Garros. The fall was so bad that the broadcasters decided on not running replays of the same. 

As shared by one of the spectators present at the venue on his Twitter account, when the replay was played on the giant screen there was a joint look of horror on everyone’s face.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Engaging with the TalibanPremium
Explained: Engaging with the Taliban
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveablePremium
Urban agriculture can help make cities sustainable and liveable
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’Premium
The dangerous intellectual fad of ‘civilisationism’
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...Premium
Explained: How NAS survey assesses what school students have learnt; what...
More Premium Stories >>

The 15,000 (approximate) in attendance were clearly upset by the in-stadium technical team’s decision. That was how tough it was to even intake those visuals. To be Zverev then, one can’t fathom.

Playing in his fifth singles Grand Slam semi-final, second at Roland Garros, the German international had stretched his majesty of the clay court to his royal best. Making the 36-year old pull up his supernatural bests. Slide for a backhand beyond the markings on the right and then run to the extreme on the left for a forehand point. A 44-shot rally that seemed to go on forever.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Both Nadal and Zverev had come into the game on the back of four set quarter finals, getting the better of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz respectively. Over three hours of tennis, and the amount of NOS left with the two would’ve been the envy of a franchise called Fast (sometimes Furious). Zverev’s injury, though, had taken everyone’s mind off Tennis. Even Nadal.

From standing beside him as the medics helped him off the court to accompanying him in the room inside as he received help, to returning back with him on the court, Rafa didn’t leave the sight of his competitor during his toughest minutes. 

“I have been there in the small room with Sascha and to see him crying like that – I wish him all the best”, he said afterwards.

“I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam. For the moment, he was very unlucky. I’m sure he’ll win not one, but much more than one.”

Number 14 is well and truly in his sight, but even if Nadal does it (again), it is highly unlikely that he gets a standing ovation like the one he and Alexander Zverev received last night. 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

ipl gujarat
IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat win IPL title in fairytale debut season
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 04: Latest News