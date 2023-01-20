‘The media are publicly lynching me’: Novak Djokovic wants support from governing bodies after Eurosport row

Novak Djokovic has hit back at what he thinks is unfair treatment from the media at the Australian Open this year. Speaking about the storm that surrounded his deportation last year, the Serb said he had been painted as a “villain of the world” by the press.

After a recent row with TV channel Eurosport, Djokovic told Serbian reporters after his second-round win that he has not been supported by tennis’ organising bodies when those in the media have misrepresented and targeted him.

“Again, I am publicly asking a question: why didn’t the ATP or the Grand Slam come out and explain the situation, when they can see that the media are publicly lynching me?” he was quoted as saying by Tennis Majors.

In a social media post linking a video posted by Eurosport, Djokovic said that he had been unfairly presented to be breaking the rules and defying the umpire by taking an unsanctioned toilet break. The Serb said the video was taken out of context and the full footage would have shown him having taken permission, and the umpire only asking him to hurry back.

“I am an easy target to be the villain. That is how they portray me, for me that is now a normal occurrence – but I will not tolerate injustice,” he said. “Some things I can tolerate, some I cannot – they do not deserve for something like this to just be allowed, to get away with it.”

Djokovic revealed that the post was later taken down, and executives from the channel spoke to him, but he was not happy that a public apology was not issued. “They apologised to me privately, but people don’t know about that. I know it, and you know it – because I just told you, but the majority of people who follow tennis will never hear about it,” he added.

The 35-year-old is on the hunt for a record-extending 10th men’s singles title in Melbourne, which will equal Rafael Nadal’s all-time men’s record of 22 Grand Slams. In his way next, is 2017 semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.