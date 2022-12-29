The Kyrgios- Djokovic bromance ahead of Aus Open

Soon after Novak Djokovic landed in Australia to pursue his 10th Australian Open title, the resident wild child Nick Kyrgios revived their bromance from a year ago.

Kyrgios had been supportive during the Serb’s nightmare stay-and-then-dont-play ban due to no-vaccination status last year.

Tennisworld reported Nick Kyrgios hinted he will play doubles with Novak Djokovic in one Masters event. “Kyrgios and Djokovic have become close ever since the Australian supported the Serb during the Australia visa saga. Kyrgios has dropped a hint that he might be playing doubles with Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells Masters. This year, Djokovic wasn’t allowed to travel to the United States for the US Open and three US Masters events – Indian Wells, Miami and Cincinnati, ” Tennisworld noted.

Novak Djokovic × Nick Kyrgios in Indian Wells? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Llnaq6hrHv — Mario Boccardi (@marioboc17) December 27, 2022

This is subject to the the US authorities changing their vaccine policy and allowing unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country. Kyrgios was answering a question to a fan through his Instagram Story and wrote: “If Novak is allowed in the USA we are playing doubles at Indian Wells, y’all ready?”

From their frigid indifference, the two have thawed amidst plethora of criticisns. “But at the start of the 2022 season, Kyrgios was one of the first and most vocal players who came to Djokovic’s support during the Australia visa saga. That moment completely changed their relationship and since then Kyrgios and Djokovic have actually become friends in some way. Also, the Djokovic family was extremely grateful to Kyrgios for having the courage to support Djokovic when it seemed that the whole world was against him. “I want to bring Nick Kyrgios to Belgrade, to thank him for supporting Novak, Belgrade and Serbia.” Tennisworld quoted.

The invite to Serbia had been prompt. “He is an entertainer, he doesn’t mince his words and he will always express his opinion, whatever it may be. But above all, he is a serious athlete and tennis player. I hope that he will come to the Serbia Open before he finishes his tennis career, ” Djordje Djokovic had said earlier this year according to tennisworld. Djokovic had beaten Kyrgios in four at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said he was optimistic Australians would welcome Djokovic warmly a year after he was sent home without playing after concerns about his vaccine status.

“I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public — we’re a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis. They love seeing greatness. I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that,” Tiley told AP. Greatness doesn’t get bigger than 9 singles titles.