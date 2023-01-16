scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

‘The ballboy took my racquet’: Watch Rafael Nadal baffled by missing racquet

"I need the racquet back. I need the dampener and everything. The ball boy took my racquet," said Nadal.

Rafael Nadal complained about the disappearance of his racquet in his opening match of the Australian Open. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
‘The ballboy took my racquet’: Watch Rafael Nadal baffled by missing racquet
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Defending champion Rafael Nadal was left without the racquet he wanted to use in his opening match against Britain’s Jack Draper after a ballboy seemingly took the wrong one to the stringer to be repaired.

“I need the racquet back. I need the dampener and everything. The ball boy took my racquet,” Nadal told the umpire at the changeover with the score 4-3 in his favour.

Despite the missing racquet the 22-times major winner took the first set 7-5. However, Drapper made a strong comeback in the second set, winning it by 6-2. Nadal won the third set by 6-4 to take a 2-1 lead.

Nadal earned his 21st Grand Slam trophy via an epic comeback, turning things around to beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. It was the first time in 57 years that a man won an Australian Open final after dropping the first two sets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Nadal has 22 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for men — one more than Djokovic, two more than Federer — and one away from the overall Open era mark held by Williams.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 12:54 IST
Next Story

Viacome18 bags Women’s IPL media rights for Rs. 951 crore: Jay Shah

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 16: Latest News
close