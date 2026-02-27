Texas tennis tournament unveils first-ever ‘rage room’ after Coco Gauff’s viral Australian Open outburst

To address the privacy concerns, the ATX Open in Austin, Texas introduced a new room called the 'Rage Room'. (Photo: @AtxOpen/X)

Following Coco Gauff’s racket-smashing outburst at the Australia Open last month that sparked debate about privacy at tournaments, A WTA tournament in Texas has unveiled a “rage room” for players to take out their frustrations away from the cameras.

During her quarter-final loss to Elina Svitolina at Melbourne Park, the American went to the call area and repeatedly smashed her racket on the ground, unaware that it was being broadcast to viewers around the world.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were among the players calling for more privacy off the court following the incident.

“It’s really sad that you can’t move away anywhere and hide and fume out your frustration, your anger… in a way that won’t be captured by a camera. But we live in a society where content is everything. It’s a deeper discussion,” Djokovic had said after the incident.