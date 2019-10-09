Tennnis: Top-seed Eqbal sails into quarters

Top-seed Ishaque Eqbal continued his exemplary performance in the tournament and rallied into the quarter-finals in the men’s category with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Kabin Masilmani in the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament at CLTA Tennis Stadium in Sector 10, on Tuesday.

Playing with control, Eqbal pocketed the opening set 6-4 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second match saw both the players matching each other, before Eqbal won the set 7-5 to seal his spot in the quarter-finals. In another match of the same category, second seed Rishi Reddy too made his way into the quarter-final with an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over Nikshep Ballekere. Reddy won the opening set 6-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second set too saw Reddy dominating the proceedings, as he pocketed the set 6-2.

It was a winning day for the third seed Mohit Mayur as well, as he ended the challenge of Himanshu Mor with an easy 6-1, 6-1 win. Mayur pocketed the opening set 6-1, before claiming the second set with an identical margin. In another match of the same category, qualifier Rudra Kapoor carved out a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win to make his way into the quarter-final. Kappor made a slow start in the match as he lost the opening set 3-6. The second set saw Kapoor staging a comeback and the youngster won the set 6-4 to restore parity in the match. Kapoor pocketed the third and final set 6-4 to complete the win.

In the women’s singles category, top seed Arthi Muniyan made her way into the quarter-finals with an easy 6-1, 6-0 win over qualifier Amarjot Kaur. Muniyan won the opening set 6-1 before blanking Kaur 6-0 in the second set to enter the quarter-final. In another match of the same category, third seed Harshita Chugh ended the challenge of Shanu Aggarwal with an easy 6-3, 6-1 win. Chugh won the opening set 6-1 before claiming the second set 6-1. It was also a winning day for sixth seed Seerat Kaur Pannu as she scored a 6-2, 7-5 win over Nehal Sahini to book her spot in the quarter-finals. Pannu won the first set 6-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second set saw both the players matching each other, before Pannu claimed the set 7-5.