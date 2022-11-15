Ban overturned: Novak Djokovic will be allowed to participate in the 2023 Australian open

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic will be allowed to participate in the 2023 Australian open after the authorities came to a decision to overturn his three-year ban and grant him a visa.

Djokovic has been against taking a vaccine for Covid-19. He has become the poster boy of the anti-vax moment.

Earlier this year in January the 35-year-old’s Visa was cancelled as he tried to enter Australia for 2022 Australian Open just after touting his “exemption Permission” on his social media.

#Breaking: Novak Djokovic will be allowed to return to Australia for the 2023 Australian Open after his three-year ban was overturned today. pic.twitter.com/gdzfZ6d7pF — 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) November 15, 2022

His Visa was cancelled on the basis of “on health and good order grounds” and the Serbian was deported on the eve of the grand slam and was banned from the competition for three years but reportedly been overturned now.

His Spanish rival Rafael Nadal won the Grand Slam.

Djokovic has won the grand slam nine times.

The 35-year-old has expressed his desire to play in the Australian Open before.

Last month, Djokovic spoke to the Serbian website Sportal about the incident “I am over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis, it is what I do best. Australia has always been the place where I have played my best tennis, the results speak for themselves, so I am always extra motivated to go there. This time even more so.”

“I am hoping for a positive answer.” The Serbian added

He further said “For the choices I made, I knew there would be certain consequences like not going to America. For Australia it was a different case, I had the exception, but in the end, it did not work out. We know what happened, let’s not go back.”

“This time I am waiting for permission again. It is a good thing that they have now opened the borders for unvaccinated foreigners travelling to Australia.” The superstar added.

Djokovic said “I have that ban, I hope it will be lifted. As I said, it is not in my hands, I hope the people in the Australian Government will give a positive answer, that is all.”