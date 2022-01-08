scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Must Read

Tennis player Voracova left Australia after visa issues, Czech Foreign Ministry says

Voracova joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention on Thursday, despite already having been allowed into the country and playing in a match before having her visa cancelled.

By: Reuters |
January 8, 2022 9:44:29 pm
"(Renata) Voracova left Australia on Saturday based on her own decision to end her participation in the tournament due to complications with her visas," the Czech ministry said. (AP)

Czech tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia on Saturday, the Czech Foreign Ministry said, after complications with visas that got her swept up in a furore over the handling of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine exemptions.

Voracova joined men’s number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention on Thursday, despite already having been allowed into the country and playing in a match before having her visa cancelled.

While Djokovic has challenged his visa cancellation, Voracova, a 38-year-old doubles specialist, decided to leave, telling Czech news site idnes.cz she would not challenge because of the time it would take to wait and not train ahead of the Australian Open later this month.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
In Premium |Weekly Sports Newsletter: Who wouldn’t like to see Dean Elgar and Cheteshwar Pujara get their due

“(Renata) Voracova left Australia on Saturday based on her own decision to end her participation in the tournament due to complications with her visas,” the Czech ministry said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The decision was not based on her expulsion from the country,” it said. The ministry added it was waiting for a response from Australian authorities to a diplomatic note sent on Friday.

Voracova was unvaccinated but had an exemption after becoming ill with COVID-19 before Christmas, around the time she had planned to get vaccinated following last season’s end, she told idnes.cz.

She had entered the country and played in Melbourne earlier this week ahead of the Australian Open but was then detained in the same hotel as Djokovic.

READ |Asylum-seekers hope Djokovic’s stay at hotel will help their cause

ABC News reported Voracova departed to Dubai.

Djokovic said in a legal challenge on Saturday to being refused entry to Australia that he had been given medical exemption from vaccination because he had contracted COVID-19 last month. Australia’s government has released a letter showing it wrote to Tennis Australia, the local organising body, in November saying that prior infection with COVID-19 was not necessarily grounds for exemption in Australia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
In Pics: South Africa skipper Dean Elgar guides team to victory against India
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 08: Latest News