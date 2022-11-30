scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Tennis player Fernando Verdasco accepts 2-month doping ban

Fernando Verdasco reached a career-best ranking of No. 7 in April 2009 and currently is No. 125.

He tested positive at an ATP Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in February. (AP)

Former top-10 professional tennis player Fernando Verdasco accepted a voluntary provisional doping suspension of two months after testing positive for medication for ADHD, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Wednesday.

Verdasco, who turned 39 this month, said he was taking methylphenidate as medication prescribed by his doctor to treat ADHD but forgot to renew his therapeutic use exemption for the drug. The integrity agency said Verdasco has now been granted an exemption by the World Anti-Doping Agency moving forward. He tested positive at an ATP
Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in February.

The integrity agency said in a news release that it “accepts that the player did not intend to cheat, that his violation was inadvertent and unintentional, and that he bears no significant fault or negligence for it,” and so what could have been a two-year suspension was reduced to two months. Verdasco will be eligible to compete on Jan. 8.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Spaniard is a four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, reaching that stage most recently in 2013 at Wimbledon, where he blew a two-set lead in a five-set loss to eventual champion Andy Murray. Verdasco reached a career-best ranking of No. 7 in April 2009 and currently is No. 125.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...Premium
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 09:50:26 pm
Next Story

Land acquisition in Silvassa: Compensation sought for kin of tribal man who self-immolated

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 30: Latest News
close